WT Moves Forward with Football Stadium on Campus; Transfer of Kimbrough to CISD Planned

West Texas A&M University and Canyon ISD have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Kimbrough Memorial Stadium as WT moves forward to an on-campus football stadium. New WT President Dr. Walter Wendler said he will seek final approval for the construction of an on-campus stadium for WT from the Texas A&M University Board of Regents in April and the proposed transfer of Kimbrough Memorial Stadium to CISD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.