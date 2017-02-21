WT Moves Forward with Football Stadium on Campus; Transfer of Kimbrough to CISD Planned
West Texas A&M University and Canyon ISD have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Kimbrough Memorial Stadium as WT moves forward to an on-campus football stadium. New WT President Dr. Walter Wendler said he will seek final approval for the construction of an on-campus stadium for WT from the Texas A&M University Board of Regents in April and the proposed transfer of Kimbrough Memorial Stadium to CISD.
