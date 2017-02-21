WT Moves Forward with Football Stadiu...

WT Moves Forward with Football Stadium on Campus; Transfer of Kimbrough to CISD Planned

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

West Texas A&M University and Canyon ISD have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Kimbrough Memorial Stadium as WT moves forward to an on-campus football stadium. New WT President Dr. Walter Wendler said he will seek final approval for the construction of an on-campus stadium for WT from the Texas A&M University Board of Regents in April and the proposed transfer of Kimbrough Memorial Stadium to CISD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canyon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) 7 hr devlin 15
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 21 OnePhart 1,123
Review: Adult Video Gallery-Paramount (Oct '11) Feb 13 Long and hard 8
Confession of a Porn Addict, Closet Perv & Unde... Feb 13 MadPreacherOfAmar... 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 11 ICE Capitan 2
Murders in the 1980 Feb 9 Girl from Oklahoma 1
Help!!! Jan 25 Sariahnico13 1
See all Canyon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canyon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Randall County was issued at February 23 at 3:26AM CST

Canyon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canyon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Canyon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,697 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC