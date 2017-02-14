United Way $700K short of goal; cites decreased giving, increased need. Final push begins.

The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon announced this week they are about $700,000 short of their $4.5 million goal for the 2016-2017 drive and are calling for a "final push" before the campaign's official March 11 end. In addition to the shortfall, the percentage of agency need for this year's campaign has increased by 30 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.