United Way $700K short of goal; cites decreased giving, increased need. Final push begins.

Tuesday Feb 14

The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon announced this week they are about $700,000 short of their $4.5 million goal for the 2016-2017 drive and are calling for a "final push" before the campaign's official March 11 end. In addition to the shortfall, the percentage of agency need for this year's campaign has increased by 30 percent.

