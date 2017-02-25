Tthroat singers return to WT for free performance, lecture
The Grammy Award-winning Alash ensemble of master throat singers and instrumentalists are returning to West Texas A&M University for a Tuesday night performance in Canyon. The trio from the Russian republic of Tuva, located on the southern tip of Siberia, will perform at 7 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex as part of WT's Guest Artist Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Mon
|seismos
|3
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Lova
|8
|shelly buckaloo
|Sun
|CityEmployee
|2
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 24
|devlin
|17
|Review: Adult Video Gallery-Paramount (Oct '11)
|Feb 13
|Long and hard
|8
|Confession of a Porn Addict, Closet Perv & Unde...
|Feb 13
|MadPreacherOfAmar...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 11
|ICE Capitan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC