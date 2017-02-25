Tthroat singers return to WT for free performance, lecture

The Grammy Award-winning Alash ensemble of master throat singers and instrumentalists are returning to West Texas A&M University for a Tuesday night performance in Canyon. The trio from the Russian republic of Tuva, located on the southern tip of Siberia, will perform at 7 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex as part of WT's Guest Artist Series.

