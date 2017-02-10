School Growth in Canyon I.S.D. and Am...

School Growth in Canyon I.S.D. and Amarillo I.S.D.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

We take a look at what Amarillo and Canyon ISD's are doing to house and teach their new students, faculty, and staff. "Well C.I.S.D. is growing throughout the school district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canyon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Many pharts 1,106
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Sat ICE Capitan 2
Murders in the 1980 Thu Girl from Oklahoma 1
Help!!! Jan 25 Sariahnico13 1
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... Jan 24 Super user 15
Edible Arrangements Guy (Aug '16) Jan 13 Ashley 2
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Jan 13 seismos 1
See all Canyon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canyon Forum Now

Canyon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canyon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Canyon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,976 • Total comments across all topics: 278,783,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC