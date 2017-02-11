Public meetings for the week of Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

Potter County Commissioners' Court: 9 a.m. Potter County Courthouse, 500 S. Fillmore St. Commissioners will consider contributing money toward Loop 335 construction projects in Potter County; leases at Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds; changes to overtime rules for two positions; and payments; as well as hear reports on the insurance fund and stadium grounds cleanup by San Jacinto Christian Academy. Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Advisory Committee: 11 a.m. Room 306, City Hall, 509 S.E. Seventh Ave. Members will discuss a plan of work, current policies, right-hand-turn laws in other cities, and increasing safety for bicyclists in Amarillo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.