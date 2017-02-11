Public meetings for the week of Sunda...

Public meetings for the week of Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Amarillo.com

Potter County Commissioners' Court: 9 a.m. Potter County Courthouse, 500 S. Fillmore St. Commissioners will consider contributing money toward Loop 335 construction projects in Potter County; leases at Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds; changes to overtime rules for two positions; and payments; as well as hear reports on the insurance fund and stadium grounds cleanup by San Jacinto Christian Academy. Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Advisory Committee: 11 a.m. Room 306, City Hall, 509 S.E. Seventh Ave. Members will discuss a plan of work, current policies, right-hand-turn laws in other cities, and increasing safety for bicyclists in Amarillo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canyon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 20 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Review: Adult Video Gallery-Paramount (Oct '11) Feb 13 Long and hard 8
Confession of a Porn Addict, Closet Perv & Unde... Feb 13 MadPreacherOfAmar... 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 11 ICE Capitan 2
Murders in the 1980 Feb 9 Girl from Oklahoma 1
Help!!! Jan 25 Sariahnico13 1
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... Jan 24 Super user 15
See all Canyon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canyon Forum Now

Canyon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canyon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Canyon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,864 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC