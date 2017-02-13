Longtime Midway educator to return as high school principal
District officials have named Alison Smith as the new principal for Midway High School, pending her approval by the district's board of trustees expected later this month, Midway spokesperson Traci Marlin said Friday. Smith was an associate principal at Midway High School from 2012-2016 and an assistant principal from 2009-2012.
