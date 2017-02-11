Hard work pays off for Canyon student

Hard work pays off for Canyon student

Saturday Feb 11

Amarilloan Claire McCormick's animal was named the American Breed Champion and Reserve Grand Champion in the steer category at the 2017 Fort Worth Stock Show. The Canyon High School sophomore, who is a member of Randall County 4-H, said she has been competing at the Fort Worth Stock Show for the past four years, showing steers and swine.

