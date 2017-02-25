Food establishment inspection report ...

Food establishment inspection report for Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Amarillo.com

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Bi-City-County Health District, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, at www.ci.amarillo.tx.us/departments/environhealth/foodinspections.html.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canyon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Feb 27 seismos 3
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Feb 26 Lova 8
shelly buckaloo Feb 26 CityEmployee 2
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Feb 24 devlin 17
Review: Adult Video Gallery-Paramount (Oct '11) Feb 13 Long and hard 8
Confession of a Porn Addict, Closet Perv & Unde... Feb 13 MadPreacherOfAmar... 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 11 ICE Capitan 2
See all Canyon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canyon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Randall County was issued at March 04 at 6:14PM CST

Canyon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canyon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Canyon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,318,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC