Death Notices Feb. 7, 2017

Survivors include his wife, Patty; two daughters, April Newton and Regina Irvin, both of Canyon, Texas; two brothers, Monty Black of Jenna, Louisiana, and Ardell Black of Lubbock, Texas; one sister, Nedra Gray of Quitman, Texas; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society, P.O. Box 4040, Grand Junction 81502; or to the Veterans Memorial Cemetery Fund, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction 81501.

