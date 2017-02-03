Canyon PD launches Surveillance Video Sharing program
The Canyon Police Department is asking businesses and homeowners who have video surveillance equipment to join its new crime-fighting program, Surveillance Video Sharing. CPD hopes to partner with residential and business owners in Canyon who use surveillance equipment to capture footage of individuals who may be responsible for crime in the community.
