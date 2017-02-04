Canyon Farmers' Market seeks vendors

Canyon Farmers' Market seeks vendors

The 2017 Canyon Farmers' Market is looking for vendors who are growers, bakers and artisans who specialize in niche talents such as crocheting or wood-working for this year's upcoming market days. "We're here to cater to our community, to give them the best quality products locally that people can get," said Mandy Gregory, vendor and CFM board member, who says they are looking for both vendors and volunteers.

