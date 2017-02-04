Canyon Farmers' Market seeks vendors
The 2017 Canyon Farmers' Market is looking for vendors who are growers, bakers and artisans who specialize in niche talents such as crocheting or wood-working for this year's upcoming market days. "We're here to cater to our community, to give them the best quality products locally that people can get," said Mandy Gregory, vendor and CFM board member, who says they are looking for both vendors and volunteers.
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|57 min
|ChrisPhartz
|1,089
|Murders in the 1980
|23 hr
|Girl from Oklahoma
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Thu
|Taylor
|1
|Help!!!
|Jan 25
|Sariahnico13
|1
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|Jan 24
|Super user
|15
|Edible Arrangements Guy (Aug '16)
|Jan 13
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Jan 13
|seismos
|1
