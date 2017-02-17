APD, schools tout relationship, services that liaison officers provide
It is the largest community outreach program that the Amarillo Police Department does, and it's one that often goes unnoticed on the city's street. Since 1979, APD and schools in the Amarillo Independent School District have teamed up to bring liaison police officers onto campus on a daily basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|InPhartx
|1,129
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|devlin
|17
|Review: Adult Video Gallery-Paramount (Oct '11)
|Feb 13
|Long and hard
|8
|Confession of a Porn Addict, Closet Perv & Unde...
|Feb 13
|MadPreacherOfAmar...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 11
|ICE Capitan
|2
|Murders in the 1980
|Feb 9
|Girl from Oklahoma
|1
|Help!!!
|Jan '17
|Sariahnico13
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC