Amarillo woman dies in wreck near Canyon

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Amarillo.com

A 49-year-old Amarillo woman died in a car wreck Tuesday about 2 miles north of Canyon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said at 2:15 p.m. Amy Cash was traveling southbound on Farm-to-Market 2590 and tried to make a U-turn while driving a 1997 Honda when her vehicle was struck on the driver's side by a 2009 Kia SUV that was traveling south behind her.

