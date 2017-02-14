Amarillo woman dies in wreck near Canyon

A 49-year-old Amarillo woman died in a car wreck Tuesday about 2 miles north of Canyon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said at 2:15 p.m. Amy Cash was traveling southbound on Farm-to-Market 2590 and tried to make a U-turn while driving a 1997 Honda when her vehicle was struck on the driver's side by a 2009 Kia SUV that was traveling south behind her.

