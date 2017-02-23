Afternoon wildfires burn in Amarillo, across the Panhandle
Amarillo-area firefighters spent much of Thursday afternoon fighting at least four reported wildfires while the entire Texas Panhandle is under a "Red Flag Warning" because of critical fire conditions. Separate fires were reported in Randall County between Amarillo and Canyon, just off Interstate 27, at Interstate 40 and Pullman near the airport, east of Dalhart, Borger, and in Oldham County approximately 10 miles from Boys Ranch.
