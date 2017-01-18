WT to host free Faculty Grand Recital
For as long as anyone on the West Texas A&M University music faculty can remember, once a year the school's music educators prove incorrect the old cliche of "those who can do, and those who can't teach." The school's annual Faculty Grand Recital, free and open to the public, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the Canyon campus.
