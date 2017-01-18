WT to host free Faculty Grand Recital

WT to host free Faculty Grand Recital

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Amarillo.com

For as long as anyone on the West Texas A&M University music faculty can remember, once a year the school's music educators prove incorrect the old cliche of "those who can do, and those who can't teach." The school's annual Faculty Grand Recital, free and open to the public, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the Canyon campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canyon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... 2 hr America 11
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 18 hr PhantasticPharts 1,059
Edible Arrangements Guy Jan 13 Ashley 2
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Jan 13 seismos 1
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Jan 13 seismos 7
News DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp... Jan 2 Hobbes 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
See all Canyon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canyon Forum Now

Canyon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canyon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Canyon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC