Saturday Short List: A little bit about a lot from the desk of AGN...
U.S. Justice Department - a report that basically says the Chicago Police Department does not properly deal with officers who use force, nor does CPD properly train its officers in how and when to use force. Let's assume the DOJ is correct in its assessment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Edible Arrangements Guy
|Jan 13
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Jan 13
|seismos
|1
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Umbarger Music Thread (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC