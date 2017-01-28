Public meetings for the week of Sunda...

Public meetings for the week of Sunday, Jan. 29 , 2017

Amarillo Hospital District Finance Committee: 4 p.m. Room 306, City Hall, 509 S.E. Seventh Ave. The committee will consider the First Amendment Retirement Plan and will consider proposed procedure for contacting participants in the Retirement Plan for Employees of the Northwest Texas Healthcare System. The Amarillo Hospital District Board of Managers: 4 p.m. Room 306, City Hall, 509 S.E. Seventh Ave. During the Amarillo Hospital District Finance Committee meet, no hospital business other than the finances of the Hospital District will be discussed, but a quorum of managers may be present.

