Public meetings for the week of Sunday, Jan. 29 , 2017
Amarillo Hospital District Finance Committee: 4 p.m. Room 306, City Hall, 509 S.E. Seventh Ave. The committee will consider the First Amendment Retirement Plan and will consider proposed procedure for contacting participants in the Retirement Plan for Employees of the Northwest Texas Healthcare System. The Amarillo Hospital District Board of Managers: 4 p.m. Room 306, City Hall, 509 S.E. Seventh Ave. During the Amarillo Hospital District Finance Committee meet, no hospital business other than the finances of the Hospital District will be discussed, but a quorum of managers may be present.
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Help!!!
|Jan 25
|Sariahnico13
|1
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|Jan 24
|Super user
|15
|Edible Arrangements Guy (Aug '16)
|Jan 13
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Jan 13
|seismos
|1
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan '17
|Hobbes
|1
