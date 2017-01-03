IMPACTFUL 2016: Canyon, WT undergoes prosperous year
From the retirement of WT President J. Patrick O'Brien to the hiring of new President Dr. Walter Wendler, as well as the construction of a state-of-the-art Agricultural Sciences Complex on the WT campus, it was an impactful year in Canyon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canyon News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Umbarger Music Thread (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Where is Rey Fernandez??
|Sep '16
|Just a friend 1994
|1
|Does it smell like cow shit there? (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Kimmy Head
|6
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC