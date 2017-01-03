IMPACTFUL 2016: Canyon, WT undergoes ...

IMPACTFUL 2016: Canyon, WT undergoes prosperous year

Sunday Jan 1

From the retirement of WT President J. Patrick O'Brien to the hiring of new President Dr. Walter Wendler, as well as the construction of a state-of-the-art Agricultural Sciences Complex on the WT campus, it was an impactful year in Canyon.

