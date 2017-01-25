Globe-News award honorees run the gam...

Globe-News award honorees run the gamut from theater to health to law

Thursday Jan 26

The stage and courtroom, theater and law, converged Wednesday as Amarillo Little Theatre's Allen Shankles and Judge Mary Lou Robinson led a group of four honorees with their acceptance of 2016 Globe-News Man and Woman of Year awards at a noontime luncheon. "We always look at the entire community when we pick recipients," said Amarillo Globe-News Publisher Les Simpson, "and this goes to show that we have people who excel in so many aspects of our community, from medical to entertainment to legal history.

