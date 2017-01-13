Freezing rain advisory in effect unti...

Freezing rain advisory in effect until noon Sunday

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a freezing rain advisory that will be in effect for the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles until noon Sunday. The advisory includes Potter and Randall counties and the cities of Amarillo and Canyon.

