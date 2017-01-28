Food establishment inspection report for Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Bi-City-County Health District, and individual reports can be viewed at its web site, at www.ci.amarillo.tx.us/departments/environhealth/foodinspections.html.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Help!!!
|Jan 25
|Sariahnico13
|1
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|Jan 24
|Super user
|15
|Edible Arrangements Guy
|Jan 13
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Jan 13
|seismos
|1
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC