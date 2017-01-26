Canyon Mayor Quinn Alexander Will Not Seek Re-election
He says he will spend more time investing in a small county bank and wishes the best for the next phase of leadership. Without question, it has been an honor and privilege to serve the City of Canyon and its citizens as Mayor for almost eleven years.
