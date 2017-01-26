Area youth prepare all year for the R...

Area youth prepare all year for the Randall Co. Jr. Livestock Show

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Kids in Randall County have been presenting their livestock since 1948 and the public can again support their hard work. On Jan. 20th the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday it starts at 8:00 a.m. e kids put a lot of work into raising and caring for their animals and weekends like this one are huge for them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canyon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr CookPharts 1,071
Help!!! Wed Sariahnico13 1
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... Jan 24 Super user 15
Edible Arrangements Guy Jan 13 Ashley 2
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Jan 13 seismos 1
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Jan 13 seismos 7
News DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp... Jan 2 Hobbes 1
See all Canyon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canyon Forum Now

Canyon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canyon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
 

Canyon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,649 • Total comments across all topics: 278,335,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC