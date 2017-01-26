Area youth prepare all year for the Randall Co. Jr. Livestock Show

Kids in Randall County have been presenting their livestock since 1948 and the public can again support their hard work. On Jan. 20th the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday it starts at 8:00 a.m. e kids put a lot of work into raising and caring for their animals and weekends like this one are huge for them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.