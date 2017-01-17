Amarillo College board to have 3 seats open
There looks to be at least one seat wide open on Amarillo College's board of regents this year, with only two of three members with expiring terms looking to run again. Yesterday was the first day that candidates can apply to be on the May ballot, and AC board Chairwoman Michele Fortunato already turned in her paperwork.
