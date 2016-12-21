WTAMU Professor Uses Commentary in Tr...

WTAMU Professor Uses Commentary in True Crime File as Teaching Tool

Wednesday Dec 21

Students enrolled in the criminal justice course, "Prisons in America," for the fall semester at West Texas A&M University got a special treat with the viewing of an episode of Investigation Discovery's I Got Away With It featuring none other than their professor, Dr. Keith Price, head of the Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice. Price joined the faculty at WTAMU in 2003, but spent 30 years with the state's prison system before retiring as a warden from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

