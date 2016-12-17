West Texas A&M celebrates 930 new alumni
West Texas A&M University held Commencement ceremonies Saturday, December 17, 2016. Double major graduate Jackie Flores decorated her cap Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov 28
|Well Well
|5
|Umbarger Music Thread (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Where is Rey Fernandez??
|Sep '16
|Just a friend 1994
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Does it smell like cow shit there? (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Kimmy Head
|6
|Wow blizzard of the century... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Warmfuzzy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC