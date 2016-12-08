Teen arrested in Canyon car burglary string; 5 guns recovered
The Canyon Police Department arrested a teenager in connection with a string of car burglaries in Canyon that led to the recovery of numerous stolen items, including firearms. Cameron Judkins, 17, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with four counts of theft of a firearm, burglary of motor vehicle, as well as possession of marijuana, equal to or less than 2 ounces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov 28
|Well Well
|5
|Umbarger Music Thread (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Where is Rey Fernandez??
|Sep '16
|Just a friend 1994
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Does it smell like cow shit there? (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Kimmy Head
|6
|Wow blizzard of the century... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Warmfuzzy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC