Rash of car burglaries alarms Canyon police
Canyon police say a dozen vehicles have been broken into during the past two days and are warning drivers to be extra cautious about leaving valuable items in their vehicles. The Canyon Police Department said many small items have been stolen, including firearms, backpacks and money.
