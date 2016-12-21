Man dies after fall while hiking at Palo Duro Canyon
Palo Duro Canyon State Park Superintendent Shannon Blalock tells us around 3:00 yesterday afternoon, The Randall County Sheriffs Office notified officials a park visitor had fallen near Duck Pond Spur on top of Fortress Cliff. Multiple emergency agencies responded to the incident.
