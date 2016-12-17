Agencies spring into action amid dead...

Agencies spring into action amid deadly cold

Sunday Dec 18

Chris Seright set up a temporary shelter inside a heated box truck to provide warmth for homeless people who were out in Saturday's life-threatening sub-zero temperatures. Texas Department of Transportation heavy equipment worked to keep area highways cleared Saturday, December 17, 2016 after a severe winter storm hit Amarillo.

Canyon, TX

