Black Friday a long time coming for some
Kaycia Steen, left, of Panhandle, was one of the first in line at Toys"R"Us on Thanksgiving, hoping to score an $800 discount on a swingset. Cristina Scott, of Canyon, joined Steen and about 200 others waiting for the store to open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov 28
|Well Well
|5
|Umbarger Music Thread (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Where is Rey Fernandez??
|Sep '16
|Just a friend 1994
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Does it smell like cow shit there? (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Kimmy Head
|6
|Wow blizzard of the century... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Warmfuzzy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC