Continue reading Farmers, vendors kee...

Continue reading Farmers, vendors keep Grand Prairie Market Square cooking

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Back in 2010, Grand Prairie debuted its Market Square , a terrific facility with cooling overhead fans for its weekly farmers market. What a change from the old parking lot digs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
God/jesus hates Republicans May 13 Atheist 1
Laura Fleming Apr '17 True 2
Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13) Feb '17 Mack 3
News Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10) Dec '16 Tammy 4
Mediation for Divorce? (Dec '16) Dec '16 Larry C 1
coaching staff (Mar '11) Nov '16 Never live there ... 3
Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08) Sep '16 Jason c harris 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Canton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,092 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC