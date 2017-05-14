Veterans provide huge gift to fellow...
Omar Duran isn't quite used to living in what he calls "the big city" of Clearwater. He grew up in Canton, Texas, a city of about 1,800 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God/jesus hates Republicans
|May 13
|Atheist
|1
|Laura Fleming
|Apr '17
|True
|2
|Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Mack
|3
|Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Tammy
|4
|Mediation for Divorce?
|Dec '16
|Larry C
|1
|coaching staff (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Never live there ...
|3
|Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC