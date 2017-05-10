Tornado deaths and destruction to triple in coming decades, study finds
The culprit won't be man-made climate change, either. Simply put, there will be more homes - and people - in the path of tornadoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laura Fleming
|Apr 23
|True
|2
|Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Mack
|3
|Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Tammy
|4
|Mediation for Divorce?
|Dec '16
|Larry C
|1
|coaching staff (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Never live there ...
|3
|Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|2
|Help!!!! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC