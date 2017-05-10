Smith County ratifies emergency resolution to help Canton tornado recovery

A Smith County emergency declaration will help Lindale area residents recover from a tornado that caused minimal damage and assist Van Zandt County in getting state aid. On Monday, the Smith County Commissioners Court ratified an emergency declaration, which was originally declared by County Judge Nathaniel Moran on May 1. Under state law, the emergency declaration is good for up to seven days and must be ratified by the Commissioners Court to continue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.