Severe weather threat halts some volunteer efforts, Red Cross remains open
This morning volunteers met at the Van Zandt County fairgrounds to help with the recovery process until the weather interrupted. However, the weather hasn't affected operations at the Red Cross shelter located at the First United Methodist Church in Canton.
