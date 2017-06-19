SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Canton to close

District Director Herbert Austin of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Dallas/Ft. Worth District office announced, Monday, that SBA will close its Canton Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Van Zandt County at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. "SBA opened the center to provide personalized assistance to Texas businesses and residents who were affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred April 29, 2017.

