Resident on continued Canton cleanup:...

Resident on continued Canton cleanup: 'We're going to get through this'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KLTV Tyler

Donna Morgan and company are moving as quick as they can to get things out of their storage unit, which is right next to the Dodge dealership on I-20 near Canton. "We gotta get all of my stuff out of my one unit and find another place for it," says Morgan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laura Fleming Apr 23 True 2
Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13) Feb '17 Mack 3
News Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10) Dec '16 Tammy 4
Mediation for Divorce? Dec '16 Larry C 1
coaching staff (Mar '11) Nov '16 Never live there ... 3
Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08) Sep '16 Jason c harris 2
Help!!!! (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jason c harris 1
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Canton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,903 • Total comments across all topics: 280,781,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC