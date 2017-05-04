Oaklawn Rotary Club celebrates 50 years of service
George Moore talks about the influence that Cecil Phillips had on him as a Rotarian during the Oaklawn Rotary Club's 50th anniversary celebration Tuesday in Texarkana. Moore joined the Rotary Club in 1988 and served as club president in 1990.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laura Fleming
|Apr 23
|True
|2
|Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Mack
|3
|Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Tammy
|4
|Mediation for Divorce?
|Dec '16
|Larry C
|1
|coaching staff (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Never live there ...
|3
|Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|2
|Help!!!! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC