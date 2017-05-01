NWS Fort Worth increases tornado total to 6, new grand total now 8 in preliminary reports
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has released more preliminary data after spending the day surveying East Texas. They now have increased the number of tornadoes in their report to six.
