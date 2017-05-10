News 11 mins ago 5:27 p.m.Some Canton tornado victims lack insurance

News 11 mins ago 5:27 p.m.Some Canton...

Some Canton tornado victims lack insurance

CANTON Last month's tornado hit East Texas hard. The Insurance Council of Texas announced Thursday the storms unleashed an estimated $150 million in damages.

