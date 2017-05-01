Nation 15 mins ago 5:28 a.m.Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life
More than 16 million people have watched a five-minute cell phone video that captures the moment strangers saved a little girl and her baby brother. The video was taken in Canton, Texas after tornadoes and severe weather hit the area Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laura Fleming
|Apr 23
|True
|2
|Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Mack
|3
|Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Tammy
|4
|Mediation for Divorce?
|Dec '16
|Larry C
|1
|coaching staff (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Never live there ...
|3
|Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|2
|Help!!!! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC