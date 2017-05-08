Mighty Cardinal Band aids in relief e...

Mighty Cardinal Band aids in relief efforts to Canton Updated at

Read more: Anna Melissa Tribune

In the wake of severe weather that came through Canton last month, the Melissa High School Mighty Cardinal Band organized an emergency water bottle drive to aid in relief efforts for the town. The Mighty Cardinal Band's Leadership Team reached out to Director of Bands Jerry Whorton soon after the tornadoes hit, looking for some way to help students in Canton.

Canton, TX

