Firefighters help family impacted by ...

Firefighters help family impacted by East Texas tornadoes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

The tornado damage in East Texas stretches for miles Texas after a series of tornadoes ripped through the rural area of Canton, Texas Saturday. The view from WFAA's drone shows trees stripped of their branches and houses leveled by an EF-3 Tornado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laura Fleming Apr 23 True 2
Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13) Feb '17 Mack 3
News Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10) Dec '16 Tammy 4
Mediation for Divorce? Dec '16 Larry C 1
coaching staff (Mar '11) Nov '16 Never live there ... 3
Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08) Sep '16 Jason c harris 2
Help!!!! (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jason c harris 1
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Canton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,988 • Total comments across all topics: 280,740,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC