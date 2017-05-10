Dealer still recovering and looking f...

Dealer still recovering and looking for keys and cars after tornado tears through Canton, Texas

Monday

A few days after a tornado reduced his new dealership to rubble , Randall Noe and his workers at I20 Chrysler - Dodge - Jeep - Ram were still looking for the keys to the 275 cars or so that were on the lot. "There's a pond down there," General Manager Scott Fitzgerald said, pointing to a grassy area at one end of the dealership.

