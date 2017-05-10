Community comes together after tornado to give Edgewood High School a second chance to have prom
The inside of The Rustic Barn, a wedding and event venue in Van Zandt County, is pictured Sunday following tornado damage that happened Saturday night. Several people hid inside this closet during the tornado which hit an hour before a high school prom was scheduled to begin at the venue.
