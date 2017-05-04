Central Texans lending a hand to East Texas tornado victims
People across Central Texas are stepping up to collect donations and volunteer their time to help those affected by the devastating tornado in East Texas. Twisted Oak Grille in Lampasas is collecting donations until Friday at 5 p.m. for the tornado victims.
