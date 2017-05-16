Canton, Texas Reels from Weekend Tornadoes
Remnants of the now-collapsed The Rustic Barn sit in a secluded field along F.M. 1255 in Canton. The barn and property was decimated by two tornadoes, according to owner Reagan Sumner, which was to be the site of the area high school's prom just a few hours later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laura Fleming
|Apr 23
|True
|2
|Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Mack
|3
|Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Tammy
|4
|Mediation for Divorce?
|Dec '16
|Larry C
|1
|coaching staff (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Never live there ...
|3
|Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|2
|Help!!!! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC