Bystanders pull baby from car trapped...

Bystanders pull baby from car trapped in Texas floodwaters

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSWO

A man who was among those responding to a car overturned in flooding Texas waters is sharing dramatic video and the story of rescuing a baby in the vehicle. The rescue took place 10 miles north of Canton, TX, near Myrtle Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laura Fleming Apr 23 True 2
Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13) Feb '17 Mack 3
News Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10) Dec '16 Tammy 4
Mediation for Divorce? Dec '16 Larry C 1
coaching staff (Mar '11) Nov '16 Never live there ... 3
Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08) Sep '16 Jason c harris 2
Help!!!! (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jason c harris 1
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Canton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,988 • Total comments across all topics: 280,740,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC