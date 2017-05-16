Bystanders pull baby from car trapped in Texas floodwaters
A man who was among those responding to a car overturned in flooding Texas waters is sharing dramatic video and the story of rescuing a baby in the vehicle. The rescue took place 10 miles north of Canton, TX, near Myrtle Springs.
