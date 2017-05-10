Benefit scheduled for Van Zandt County tornado relief
A benefit has been scheduled for Van Zandt County to help businesses and residents recover from the April 29 tornadoes. Four people died and more than 50 people were injured, in the storms that ravaged the area.
